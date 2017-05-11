One of the World's First Modern Physics Textbooks Just Sold For Over $790,000
Published in 1638 as astronomer Galileo Galilei's last work, the tome is one of the first modern
Several years earlier, in 1632, Galileo was called upon by Pope Urban VIII to publish a text that addressed Copernicus' controversial notion that the planets revolved around the Sun, and not the Earth. Instead of debunking Copernicus, Galileo's Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems featured three characters discussing the merits of his ideas, including an older, slow-witted supporter of Aristotle named Simplicio, who clearly represented the church's beliefs. The book's mockery of the church's Sun-centric stance soon resulted in an inquisition, and an eventual publication ban for any of Galileo's future works.
To get around this, Galileo passed Discourses and Mathematical Demonstrations Relating to Two New Sciences to Count Francois de Noailles who took it to Leiden, in South Holland, to be published. This particular copy, one of the first editions, was taken to Morroco later that same year, where it was sumptuously bound by the talented 17th century bookbinder Le Gascon, before being given to Count Francois de Noailles for his own personal collection.
The textbook appears to still be in fantastic condition given it's almost 400 years old, which only goes to show that no one bothered to crack open their textbooks four centuries ago either. At least this one kept its resale value.