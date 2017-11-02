Oppo F5 strives to make selfies cooler with AI
In the last 2 years, there has been one company which has taken the tech world in India by storm through brute force marketing — its
Oppo. Its brand name can be seen on literally every store or
even on t-shirt of the Indian cricket team
for that matter. The F5 is their latest gambit to cater to the selfie culture that's burgeoning in the country. The phone has been launched for Rs 19,990 which is acceptable and it will be available in the country on November 9. This is a unique phone because it boasts some interesting embedded artificial intelligence capabilities.
The phone boasts a 20-megapixel front camera which is its tent pole feature. This camera doesn't only have a high resolution, but it comes with a portrait mode which adds a defocused background. Oppo has baked in
AI into this selfie camera and trained it with images shot by professionals so that the phone is able to recreate that effect in the selfies.
It takes into account a multitude of things like skin tone, shape, eyes, lips and it even knows if the subject is a child or an adult.
On the back, there's also a nice 16-megapixel camera with a f/1.8 aperture which should provide good low light performance.
The phone cashes in on the modern trend of bezel-less full screen phones. It has a 6-inch LCD screen which has a resolution that's slightly higher than full HD. It is also largely bezel-less but make no mistake its no iPhone X. The phone has a pretty standard design — it is made out of metal and is essentially a slap of metal and glass.
In terms of performance, this phone packs in a fast eight core processor coupled with 4GB RAM. There is a special version of the phone which comes with 6GB RAM and costs Rs 24,990. Oppo is offering 32GB of on board storage which can be further augmented with a triple slot that supports twin nano SIM cards and a memory card slot including a trans flash card.
The phone has a 3,200mAh battery which is decent, and Oppo claims a full days worth of battery life, but that's something we will test in our full review.
Software wise, the phone runs on
Android Nougat which is customised by Oppo's Colour OS 3.2, which means this phone runs more like iOS than Android. It also means that this phone wouldn't get the latest Android updates anytime soon, nor would they get fast updates to Google's security updates that are seen in phones like HMD Global's Nokia's and Google's own Pixel and Android One smartphones. At least that's what history has indicated.
