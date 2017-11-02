Oppo F5 strives to make selfies cooler with AI

Xiaomi goes after Oppo and Vivo with its new selfie-focused Y1 series in India

In the last 2 years, there has been one company which has taken the tech world in India by storm through brute force marketing — its Oppo. Its brand name can be seen on literally every store or even on t-shirt of the Indian cricket team for that matter. The F5 is their latest gambit to cater to the selfie culture that’s burgeoning in the country. The phone has been launched for Rs 19,990 which is acceptable and it will be available in the country on November 9. This is a unique phone because it boasts some interesting embedded artificial intelligence capabilities.