'Panda' Porpoise Could Be Extinct In Months
Vaquitas are cartoonish-looking
Advertisement
"The vaquita lives only in the northern part of this World Heritage site‒an area affected by illegal and unsustainable fishing practices and wildlife trafficking of the critically endangered totoaba fish, together with urbanization and increased pollution," the WWF said in a recently released
report
on vaquita welfare. "Failure to act will result in the imminent extinction of the vaquita."
The WWF is encouraging the Mexican, United States, and Chinese governments to collaborate and implement stricter
"All gillnets in the Upper Gulf should be seized by authorities and destroyed," the WWF wrote. "Any proof of possession or use of gillnets should be accepted as evidence in court."
Advertisement
Hopefully, humanity will be able to clean up its act so that these cute porpoises can swim freely, unencumbered by fear. And nets. And people being the worst.
[ WWF ]