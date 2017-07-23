'Pence Can Eat My Asshole': America's Letters to Trump's Election Fraud Panel
Earlier this year, the White House requested written comments from US voters about the Presidential Commission on Election Integrity, led by Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. And now the American public has spoken, saying (among other things), "you are evil. pray there is no hell."
On Thursday, the Trump administration released
112 pages of emails
sent to the commission between June 29 and July 11. Out of dozens of messages, two submissions voiced concerns that lined up with the stated mission of President Trump's
Many respondents, however, just wanted to tell Kobach, Pence, and their "sham commission" of vigilantes to fuck right off.
Here are some of the best selections from the batch of emails released by the White House.
Some concerned citizens highlighted the security missteps the commission has already made, by sharing a report from from Gizmodo about the task force asking states to send voter data over an insecure email.
We hope Pence and Kobach do read the article-right after they look into this "Goatse" business.