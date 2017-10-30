Planning on buying the Google Pixel 2? Flipkart is the place
If you are looking to get your hands on Google's new Pixel 2 phones ,
Flipkart is the place to go. The online retailer is the exclusive partner for the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL which will be available from 1st November.
Flipkart has opened pre-orders with some attractive offers. The pre-orders begin from 26th October from midnight while shipping begins 1st November.
Pixel 2 starts from Rs 61,000 for the 64GB storage variant while the 128GB variant comes for Rs 70,000. The Pixel 2 XL starts from Rs 73,000 for the 64GB variant and the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 82,000.
For those who pre-book the Pixel 2 on Flipkart, a free Sennheiser headset worth Rs 11,990 will be given along with Rs 8,000 cashback on EMI transactions done through HDFC Bank credit cards.
Flipkart is also offering 50 percent buyback if you are exchanging the older Pixel along with an extra Rs 5,000 off on select phone models.
There are options for EMI starting from Rs 3389 per month.
Additionally, Flipkart is holding a social media contest where it is going to giveaway the
Google Daydream View 2 to five selected winners. Moreover, select customers will also get a chance to get the special packaging box designed by Google during the deliveries.
The Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL are Google's flagship phones for this year. The 5-inch Pixel 2 is made by HTC and features a AMOLED display while the 6-inch Pixel 2 XL features a P-OLED screen. Both are powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line flagship processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and comes with either 64GB or 128GB of storage.
On the back is a 12-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture and 1/2.6 um large pixels along with optical image stabilisation and dual-LED flash and laser autofocus. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. A few weeks after the launch, Google announced the Pixel 2 phones have an onboard chipset specifically made for the camera.
Other than this, the Pixel 2 runs on the latest version of Android with exclusive features like the Google Lens that allows the camera to pick up information from what it is seeing and AR-enabled apps.
Having said that, not all is well with Google's plans for aiming for the jugular. Users are reporting screen burn-in issues in the Pixel 2 XL while the Pixel 2 is facing audio issues and more display issues.
