Police Confirm Fatalities in Incident at Manchester Arena [Updating]

Screenshot: Sunrise News

Initial reports indicated that it could possibly have just been a blown speaker, but it appears that an explosion has occurred at Manchester Arena in the UK this evening. Concertgoers fled following a loud bang that shook the building. Now, police have confirmed multiple fatalities and injuries occurred at a concert by Ariana Grande.



Details are still scarce about what exactly occurred. A concertgoer named Hannah Dane tells The Guardian that there was "quite a loud explosion heard from inside the Manchester arena and it shook, then everyone screamed and tried to get out." Police warned people in the area to stay away from the arena.

Moments later, the Greater Manchester Police tweeted that fatalities and injuries had occurred but did not indicate what exactly caused them. Grande was confirmed to be "okay."

New reports are coming in that indicate the sound was made by huge balloons that were filled with gas exploding. It's unclear if the balloon explosion caused injuries, or if a crowd stampede was to blame.

You can see some footage from the incident below. Updating...