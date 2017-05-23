President Trump Lands In Rome, Gets Rejected By Melania Again

GIF

Remember yesterday when First Lady Melania Trump swatted away Donald's extended hand ? Well, the President just landed in Rome, and it looks like things are still a bit shaky in the Trump household.



Donald Trump is a tremendous asshole to his wife , Melania. And the internet has seen that play out in GIF form ever since the day he was inaugurated. We have a GIF that will surely be inducted into the GIF hall of fame, where her smile turns to a depressed from as soon as he turns his back.

And in the span of just a couple of days we have more GIFs, showing just how deeply Melania resents her husband, a man who is both the leader of the United States, and one of the most disgusting human beings on the planet.

Melania clearly doesn't want to be dealing with Trump's shit any more than we do. With any luck, impeachment is just around the corner and we can all be done with this disaster.

[h/t Amanda Willis ]