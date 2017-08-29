President Trump Will Reverse the Ban on Free Military Gear for Cops
The unrest in Ferguson-particularly the militant police response-prompted Obama to change the military surplus program a few months after the protests. President Obama signed an executive order in May 2015 that banned police from receiving deadly weapons like bayonets as well as senselessly serious equipment like tanks and weaponized aircraft. This stroke of a pen certainly wasn't going to solve the problems that law enforcement faced surrounding issues of violence and accountability. But at least it sent a message that cops are meant to be guardians of the law, not warriors.
"The safeguards were reasonable: Police departments don't need grenade launchers and bayonets to protect our communities," Vanita Gupta, the former head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, told The Huffington Post . "They should have the appropriate training for the equipment they use, and the federal government should have checks and accountability measures for law enforcement's use of certain military equipment."
Based on how swiftly Sessions and Trump are removing those safeguards, one might assume that caution is not this administration's intent. And so another week arrives and another flick of Trump's wrist turns the clock on progress backwards, hurdling America headlong into its troubled past. It seems obvious that this administration favors men like disgraced Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who Trump pardoned last week , months before the sheriff was to be sentenced for carrying on with racial profiling, despite the courts telling him not to do so. Being tough on crime, Trump would have you believe, does not necessarily mean jailing criminals.
Trump is supposed to sign this executive order on Monday, and hopefully, we'll learn more about the specifics when he does.