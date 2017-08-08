PSA: Soft Gold colour for the OnePlus 5 incoming

The OnePlus 5 is now available in an all new colour. If black is not really your thing, you can now buy a soft gold variant. OnePlus announced the new colour variant on Monday evening and it will be available on Amazon India and

the

OnePlus store from midnight on August 9th.

Bear in mind though that the soft gold OnePlus 5 will only be available in limited quantities. According to OnePlus, the colour apparently takes around 180 days to create and the process requires

"

getting a perfectly even and light color starts with running premium aluminum alloy through a diamond cutter." Also the soft gold colour will only available for the 64GB variant of the phone. Unlike the jazzy gold colour on most phones, the soft gold on the OnePlus 5 is more muted and subtle.





"By further developing the sandblasting process, the finish of the Soft Gold OnePlus 5 is 30 per cent finer than that of previous OnePlus Soft Gold devices," OnePlus said in a statement.

For the 128GB variant, OnePlus has brought the Slate Grey variant which was earlier only available for the 64GB variant. This too will be available from August 9th.

There is no change in the price though. The new soft gold colour will be available for Rs 32,999 for the 64GB variant while the slate grey colour will be available for Rs 37,999 for the 128GB variant.

Apart from the colours, there's no change in the hardware of the phone. The OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The highlight of the phone is of course the iPhone-like dual camera setup that OnePlus claims can provide 2X lossless zoom.