Putin Offers to Give Congress Transcripts of Russia's Chat with Trump in the Oval Office
Some news outlets have erroneously claimed that Russia is willing to provide an audio recording but Reuters is reporting that Putin didn't offer up any audio, just a transcript.
The implication, however, is that the Russians have a recording of some kind (audio or video) from which they would be able to produce a transcript. One of the major concerns that former intelligence officials raised after the meeting became known was that Russian officials would bring sensitive recording technology into the White House.
But, of course, a transcript doesn't necessarily mean that there is a recording, audio or otherwise. It's possible to provide a readout from someone who may have been taking notes during the meeting as well.
Expert level trolling, Mr. Putin.
