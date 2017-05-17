Putin Offers to Give Congress Transcripts of Russia's Chat with Trump in the Oval Office

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, pool)

According to multiple reports, Vladimir Putin just offered to provide a transcript of the discussion between President Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. There was no mention of the other high-ranking Russian official that was in the room, ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak.



Some news outlets have erroneously claimed that Russia is willing to provide an audio recording but Reuters is reporting that Putin didn't offer up any audio, just a transcript.

The implication, however, is that the Russians have a recording of some kind (audio or video) from which they would be able to produce a transcript. One of the major concerns that former intelligence officials raised after the meeting became known was that Russian officials would bring sensitive recording technology into the White House.

But, of course, a transcript doesn't necessarily mean that there is a recording, audio or otherwise. It's possible to provide a readout from someone who may have been taking notes during the meeting as well.

President Trump with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. It's unclear if Trump shared the highly classified information with them before or after this photo was taken. (Russian Foreign Ministry/ Flickr)

Donald Trump came under fire late on Monday after it was revealed that he had disclosed highly classified information during his meeting with the Russians in the Oval Office. This certainly won't help things.

Expert level trolling, Mr. Putin.

