Qualcomm’s second-gen Spectra ISP bring advanced image processing to Android
Siddharth ChauhanAug 16, 2017, 03.24 PM IST
Qualcomm has utilised infrared technology to measure depth change as accurate as 0.1mm apart and its depth map contains over 10,000 points of depth measurement. The advancements in Spectra image processors will assist computer vision, image quality and power efficiency in the next Snapdragon processors. The second-gen ISPs feature a revamped camera architecture along with an addition of iris authentication module, passive and active depth sensing modules and multi-frame noise reduction which will help Qualcomm leverage the computational prowess of its Spectra ISPs.
"Whether used for computational photography, video recording, or for computer vision applications that require accurate motion tracking, it's clear that power efficient camera image signal processing has become more important for the next generation of mobile user experiences. Our breakthrough advancements in visual quality and computer vision, combined with our family of integrated
Qualcomm's Spectra Module Program was launched only last year where the company started to provide consumers with its camera module solutions that enable OEM's to manufacture smartphone camera modules easily.
