Reliance Jio will reportedly stop making the JioPhone, will pivot to Android instead

The JioPhone: Mukesh Ambani's trump card to dominate 'the next billion'

Reliance Jio which stormed the market first with its 4G mobile network with unlimited data and voice calls and then with the Rs 1500 worth JioPhone is in talks to roll out an affordable Android phone, according to a report by FactorDaily. The website also reported Reliance Jio has stopped production of JioPhone altogether after 6 million units were pre-ordered since August.