Reliance Jio will reportedly stop making the JioPhone, will pivot to Android instead
However, it isn't clear whether Jio will stop production of the JioPhone altogether after the Android phone is launched. FactorDaily reported Jio plans to make at least 10 million units of the JioPhone .
According to the report, Jio is rethinking its dependence on KaiOS, the mobile operating system based on Firefox OS which powers the JioPhone. KaiOS has a count of over 100 million users and as such doesn't have that many apps and games to boot.
"There are not enough apps compatible with KaiOS but people are working on developing special versions for the JioPhone," FactorDaily reported.
Nevertheless, the JioPhone comes with the suite of Jio's apps pre-loaded but popular apps like WhatsApp, Facebook or YouTube are not confirmed and is reportedly under works. While Jio's apps are no doubt useful to have, it is not enough for a smartphone user.
As a result, Jio is reportedly negotiating with
During the launch of the JioPhone, company chairman Mukesh Ambani had set a target of manufacturing five million JioPhones available every week. Jio had to close pre-orders which registered a demand for six million units, after an "overwhelming response."
Jio had in a series of Tweets confirmed that it has started shipping the phones in a phased manner to avoid inconvenience to users. The company also promised that everyone who pre-booked the device in August will receive the phones by Diwali. We are yet to get confirmation of the same but news of people receiving the phones have indeed been reported.
However, FactorDaily quotes an insider source in the company who thinks that a walled garden approach will not work. He cites two phones that was powered by KaiOS and neither of them managed to take off.
Hence, the pivot to Google's ecosystem which will guarantee the availability of apps and services. Google also announced its Android Go program at I/O earlier this year which should ring well with Jio's premise of making affordable smartphones. Android Go is the lightweight version of Google's mobile OS keeping limited connectivity, affordability and multilingual capability in mind.
The move was also triggered by Jio's rivals who came out with similar smart 4G feature phones. Airtel partnered with Karbonn to launch a phone for Rs 1,399 while Vodafone and Micromax teamed up to announce a smartphone for Rs 999 with a three-year plan.