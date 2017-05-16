Report: New Pirates of the Caribbean Being Held for Ransom by Internet Pirates
It's been a dizzying few days for news about
According to The Hollywood Reporter , Disney CEO Bob Iger informed employees at a town hall meeting on Monday that the company is working with federal investigators on the ransom case and that the "huge sum" will not be paid. Iger didn't say what title could be potentially leaked, but with the new film in the Pirates franchise set for release on May 26th, it would be a very ripe target. According to the CEO, the perpetrators of the crime informed Disney that they would release the first five minutes of the film and continue to leak 20-minute chunks until the ransom is paid.
Rumors that a workprint of Star Wars: The Last Jedi had leaked made the rounds last week but that was ultimately deemed to be a hoax . Considering that film's release is many months away and the fact that Disney would probably pay anything to stop it from being leaked, it's safe to say that we're not talking about Star Wars here.
Following the pirated release of most of the new episodes of Netflix's Orange is the New Black , Disney should certainly be on edge. And considering how much of the box office gross for the last film in the series depended on foreign markets, a high-quality leak could surely hurt the film's business around the world.
This latest hacking report comes in the midst of a global ransomware attack that has affected hundreds of thousands of victims in over 150 countries, inspired copycats , and ignited controversy over the US government's cybersecurity policies.
In a related development,
There's no indication that WannaCry and the Disney ransom are connected. Last month's Netflix ransom was attributed to a hacker going by name TheDarkOverlord . The Pirates situation could be someone else altogether. What we do know is that hackers are suddenly demanding ransoms at an unprecedented rate.
