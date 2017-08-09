Rex Tillerson Says There's No Imminent Threat from North Korea, Americans Should Sleep Well

Photo: Getty Images

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and President Trump are rarely on the same page. But nowhere is that divide more obvious than when the two talk about North Korea.



Tillerson is currently on a plane heading from Malaysia to Washington DC and just talked to reporters during a refueling stop in Guam . The Secretary of State stressed that he doesn't believe North Korea poses "any imminent threat" to the United States and that "Americans should sleep well at night."

This, of course, is welcome news to Americans who went to bed last night thinking about President Trump's threats that North Korea will "be met with the fire and fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before." But it's hard to take seriously when everything else the Trump regime does seems to make the situation worse.

North Korea made threats just a few hours after Trump's "fire and fury" comments. The North Koreans specifically threatened the US territory of Guam, and its strategic American military bases in the South Pacific. The country said that it was studying the possibility of striking Guam with an "enveloping fire."

But Tillerson insisted that there's really nothing to worry about. CNN correspondent David Write quotes Tillerson as saying that Guam is "not the only place that can be under threat," but stressed that they aren't overly worried about North Korea's "particular rhetoric of the last few days."

"I think what the president was doing was sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jong-un would understand, because he doesn't seem to understand diplomatic language," said Tillerson.

"I think the president just wanted to be clear to the North Korean regime that the US has an unquestionable ability to defend itself, will defend itself and its allies and I think it was important that he deliver that message to avoid any miscalculation on their part," Tillerson continued, defending the president.

E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft with Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 taxi down the flight line upon return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 9, 2017 (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

Tillerson and Trump have had vastly different responses to the rising tensions on the Korean peninsula. Tillerson has went so far as to recently insist that the US is not the enemy of North Korea. Trump's most recent rant obviously undercuts that more diplomatic message.

So far this morning Trump has been on a retweeting frenzy, amplifying six tweets from Fox News so far before 8:00am Eastern time. Three of those retweets are about North Korea, and that flurry of retweeting has led to people waking up this morning to a barrage of frightening news alerts, as evidenced by a screenshot from Tom Namako of Buzzfeed News:

He's also tweeted about America's nukes .

The Trump regime needs to get on the same page, and quick. But if President Trump's past of undercutting the more diplomatic members of his team is any indication, things are going to be messy for a very long time. Let's just hope that this particular type of mess doesn't include a full blown nuclear war. Because as Trump and Kim Jong-un each turn up the rhetoric the world gets less and less safe with each passing day.

