Rich Tech Bros Have an Obnoxious New Hobby
Life as a
"Foiling" is actually tech lord shorthand for hydrofoiling, a leisure sport that blends
So how does it compare to other rich people hobbies? Here's a choice quote from the Times piece:
"It's like flying," said Ariel Poler, a 50-year-old start-up investor, standing by the winged doors of his Tesla and pulling on body armor and a helmet. "The board doesn't touch the water. It's like an airplane wing.
"It's like a powder day," he added, referring to snow skiing.
How's it really feel, though? Let a "top foiler" tell you:
Stretching against his van was Johnny Heineken, 29, one of the world's top foilers, and a mechanical engineer for Alphabet Inc.'s experimental technologies lab, X.
"It's a combination of tactical sailing and a high-performance action sport," said Heineken, who wore a straw hat and Tevas. "And then it just feels great. You fly around the bay."
And is it just popular with the millionaires or does true tech royalty partake as well? Don Montague, who evidently brought the sport to Silicon Valley, knows the answer to this one:
Montague is a regular on the private-island and yacht circuit with people like the Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and Google's Page, whose islands are close enough to foil between. There is some competition in the small community. When Google's Brin surfed with two girls on his board, Montague said, Branson took a photo with three.
"It's just way better than golfing," Montague said.
Based on that quote, you might believe that foiling is even more awesome than the hottest
You might be wondering why these rich dudes don't just take up yachting, like rich dudes of years past. Well, The Times reports, they have effectively reinvented it:
Afterward, they shared a beer in the parking lot before heading to the nearby St. Francis Yacht Club for burgers and fish tacos. The club decided to classify the foils as yachts to allow the peculiar new athletes in.
If you can't afford things like foiling and fish tacos at yacht clubs, too bad. You should've taken more computer science classes in college. Wait no, actually, you should've skipped college altogether and invented an app that a big tech company could buy and shut down , leaving you with millions of dollars and endless free time for trendy new pastimes. After all, traditional "careers" like doctoring and lawyering are way too much work. Wouldn't you rather be foiling?