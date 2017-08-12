Richard Spencer Claims Virginia Restaurant Was Refusing Service. It Wasn't Open. 

Yesterday as white nationalists flooded into Charlottesville , Virginia for the Unite the Right rally, headlining speaker and key organizer Richard Spencer had the time to complain on Twitter about a local restaurant supposedly refusing service to himself and the pale turds who follow his example.

Embarrassingly, the restaurant simply wasn't open.

Based solely on the glass door and patterned wallpaper barely visible in the shot, members of Reddit 's r/Charlottesville were able to recognize the establishment as Commonwealth Skybar, a local establishment which opens at 5pm-except at 10am for brunch on Sundays. Eateries do have a tendency to deny service to everyone when they're closed.

It's entirely possible Spencer was drawing attention to the signage: "If equality and diversity aren't for you then neither are we. We are OPEN in protest of the recent demonstrations of hate." This references the many voluntary store closures, as well as police-mandated road closures, resulting from the rally.

Someone as versed in American history as Spencer surely knows the contents of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which states that:

All persons shall be entitled to the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, and accommodations of any place of public accommodation, as defined in this section, without discrimination or segregation on the ground of race, color, religion, or national origin.

Nothing in the law which desegregated restaurants in Virginia and the rest of the country states public establishments are under any obligation to serve patrons they believe to be repugnant and potentially disruptive jackasses.

It's odd that Spencer either forgot a foundational piece of legislature or fucked up reading the operating hours for Commonwealth Skybar. We can surmise that, fortunately, America's foremost white supremacist was not able to partake in adobo duck legs with saffron rice pilaf and chive crema ($24).

It's currently unclear if Unite the Right will be held tonight at McIntire Park, or Emancipation Park (formerly Lee Park): the permit initially granted for the latter was revoked due to concerns of crowd size, but event organizer Jason Kessler has claimed on Twitter that the rally will meet there , legally or illegally.

Last night a gathering of several hundred white supremacists with tiki torches illegally assembled on the grounds of the University of Virginia, surrounding and getting in fights with counter-protesters. A counter-protester injured at this "surprise" rally told The Guardian that police did not step in until well after violence had broken out.

Local news site c-ville.com reports that "there are no restrictions on weapons at Emancipation [Park]."

Be safe out there everyone.