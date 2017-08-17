Roku Is Warning Users That 'Non-Certified Channels' Are Not to Be Trusted
Warning messages are being displayed to Roku users who choose to install these third party channels, per TorrentFreak , which are not exactly subtle.
"WARNING!" the message goes. "THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED CHANNEL."
"By continuing, you acknowledge you are accessing a non-certified channel that may include content that is offensive or inappropriate for some audiences," it adds. "Moreover, if Roku determines that this channel violates copyright, contains illegal content, or otherwise violates Roku's terms and conditions, then ROKU MAY REMOVE THIS CHANNEL WITHOUT PRIOR NOTICE."
It's not exactly the most chilling message in the world-there's no implication that users could get in any trouble for accessing pirated content through the platform-but according to TechCrunch, some channels have already removed Roku support, anticipating a wider purge. Roku is currently on track to become the number one smart
Somewhat complicating the content industry's efforts to shut down illegal streaming is the fact that this remains as much of a losing battle as ever, despite the shifting tactics.
This round, the companies pushing action against pirates are mostly targeting distributors rather than random users. In the UK, for example, copyright protection groups are leading a crackdown on add-ons to media box software Kodi that allow users to pirate content on a whim , but have yet to really target the people actually using the software.
