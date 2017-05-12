Rosie O'Donnell Says A Former FBI Agent Changed Her Mind About James Comey

Photo: Getty

If you thought that President Trump and Rosie O'Donnell finally agreed on something-as the president's tweets would have you believe-you'd be dead wrong.

Despite what she may have stated before, Rosie doesn't think that James Comey should've been fired from the FBI this week.

In a Twitter direct messages on Thursday, she told Gizmodo that when she tweeted "FIRE COMEY" in mid-December, she was "furious" with his handling of the Hillary Clinton investigation. "[I] wanted him fired," she said.

But that's changed.

A conversation with a former FBI employee, whom Rosie says "spoke glowingly" of Comey, turned her around. "So I think he is a good man - who scares the hell out of donnie - who is gonna be out of a job by summer's end."

"He should not have been [fired]," she says, "but Trump was bloody in the water - sharks were circling."

Meanwhile, BuzzFeed reporter Brandon Wall noted an interesting coincidence-or not-involving the president's tweet. Rosie's old tweet slamming Comey was apparently dug up and posted to the r/The_Donald subreddit "about 20 minutes before the president tweeted it."

