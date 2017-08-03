Samsung Is Keeping the Joy of Flip Phones Alive
Nowadays, the only people still using
There's something inexplicably attractive about a flip phone, whether it's being able to hang up a call by slamming it shut, or being able to break out your T9 texting skills again. And thanks to Samsung's new Leader 8 , it's possible to relive your fondness for flip phones without sacrificing on specs or features.
The Leader 8 sports vibrant 4.2-inch full HD AMOLED displays on both the inside and outside of the phone- so no matter how you're using it, there's always a screen to look at.
When you flip open the screen, there's a classic T9 keyboard with a few tweaks that include a programmable hotkey, a dedicated button for texts and even wireless charging. You even get a built-in rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and two cameras: a 12-megapixel shooter in back and a 5-MP selfie cam above the inner display.
And despite measuring just 15.9mm thick, you still get pretty decent components, including a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a microSD card slot. Samsung has even included S Voice instead of Bixby, which is arguably an upgrade over Samsung's unreliable voice assistant.
The sad thing is that it seems the Leader 8 will only be available in China, and because it doesn't have a SIM card slot, importing one probably won't do you any good. It's another case of Asia getting the most interesting tech.