Samsung Spain gives away 200 Galaxy Note 8 as a surprise to Iberia passengers
Christmas came in early for the passengers of
Iberia flight from Madrid to A Coruna, Galicia as Samsung Spain gave away 200 of its latest Galaxy Note 8 on the flight. Celestino Garcia, Corporate Vice-President of Samsung Spain, travelled along with the other passengers and made the announcement as they started distributing brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to everyone aboard the flight.
The text on the box read, "A year ago we asked you to turn it off, we welcome you today on board."
Samsung's pretty obvious marketing campaign is reminiscent of the
Galaxy Note 7 debacle wherein the smartphone
was banned by various airlines
and airport authorities around the world after units literally started catching fire as if burning pockets of consumers wasn't enough. Also, if the company thinks that slapping on their own face will help them erase the blot that is Galaxy Note 7, then we are all up for these surprises in aircrafts. But the fact remains the same. Samsung did mess up with the Note 7.
However, the success of Note 8 itself indicated that the masses are already way past Samsung's blunder. A marketing tactic like this only goes on to establish the fact that the company is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to moving on from Note 7 and is, in fact, more than welcoming to accept its mistakes.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available in India at a price of Rs 67,900.
