Samsung will redeem its explodey past with the Galaxy Note 8 tomorrow, hopefully

Come tomorrow, Samsung will put its explodey year in the past. The undaunting Korean giant has not backed out of making yet another Galaxy Note, after what happened with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 last year. The Galaxy Note 8 is going to be launched tomorrow at an event in New York. In India, you can

. Samsung will stream a 360-degree broadcast from its website.

The Galaxy Note series by Samsung has always been at the forefront of the cutting edge technology. While people were initially sceptical about the large phablet-sized form factor, the Note series has inspired even Apple to come out with a large sized variant of the iPhone. More than that, it could be argued that the Note series is a testing ground of sorts for the Galaxy S flagship series that releases in the first half of the year.

However, this time, Samsung could be taking it a little easy. The company will not want to emulate the disaster that happened last year with the battery on the Galaxy Note 7 exploding. But that's where the phone could also be overshadowed by other, more powerful phones in the market. Since Samsung has already set the benchmark with the Galaxy S8's Infinity Display, it has to find another compelling reason to make people buy the Note 8 which also will be coming with the Infinity Display.

Rumours state it will be dual cameras to leverage iPhone 7-like optical zoom and perhaps augmented reality as well. Unlike the Galaxy S8, the Note 8 could have the fingerprint sensor placed somewhere more accessible, perhaps under the screen? It is also rumoured that the Note 8 will feature a 6.4-inch Infinity Display and the S-Pen with added features. Lastly, Samsung is expected to reassure users with the battery on the phone by touting its eight-point safety check to test its batteries.

Samsung will also go big on its Bixby voice assistant. Just a day before sending out invites, Samsung tied up the loose ends and finally rolled out Bixby Voice globally, months after releasing the Galaxy S8. It is expected that Bixby Voice will get more integrated with other ecosystems with support for more third party gadgets and services.

Samsung's Galaxy Note phones have always been game changers and we can't wait to see what's in store for us this year.