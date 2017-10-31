Samsung's Sonos Playbar Clone Isn't Worth It
It's very easy to buy a cheap sound bar for an okay audio upgrade. Vizio makes a wide range of bars that are a meaningful sound boost for most televisions-even if the bars themselves look kind of lame and are supremely fussy for the average TV owner. If you want to upgrade from there, it usually requires a major investment, skipping from the $100-$300 range and jumping straight into the $700 and up range, where great bars from Sonos, Yamaha, Sony, and others reside. The Sound+ HW-MS750 sits in that range too (its 9 driver $430 Sound+ HW-MS650 cousin sits in a funkier spot). But when you leap in price like that you should expect a big improvement in sound.
While music sounds way too muddy for the price, it still has moments where it surprised me. While playing Destiny 2, I could hear the crunch of feet on gravel as bad guys tried to sneak up behind me. Explosions had a satisfying impact, thought they lacked rumble since the bar doesn't ship with a separate subwoofer. The internal subwoofer is supremely middling. While testing less challenging audio sources, like Netflix's Mindhunters , the Sound+ remained clear when handling all those different voices.
If you're tired of the crummy sound from your TV or the barely-there upgrade of a cheap sound bar, then you'll appreciate the way the Sound+ handles audio, despite its drawbacks. It almost sparkles-and that excellence in the mid- and high-end areas means the audio can still envelop you, even if it doesn't set deep in your bones like it might with a bar with better bass.
Sadly, it's just too pricey for the user experience. When I had it plugged into my Vizio P-Series TV I was constantly reaching for the remote. Sometimes to switch the audio setting, sometimes to adjust the volume, other times to turn the speaker on when it would power down before the TV.
Compared to the slightly pricier Sonos Playbar, itself a wireless audio soundbar solution that can be upgraded with additional speakers over time, the Sound+ just doesn't pass muster. The Playbar is so easy to set up it feels like magic. There's only one input beyond wi-fi, and the Playbar automatically attunes to your primary remote. The Sound+ has more options, including analog, HDMI, and Bluetooth, but setup requires more work, a comfort with the included remote, and it's only truly magical and easy if you already have a Samsung TV.
If you already have a recent Samsung TV then it's a no brainer, the Sound+ is an upgrade for all but the priciest Samsung sets. But for most people, you should consider something cheaper or save another $70 and grab the Sonos Playbar. Because if you flop on the couch and want nothing more than to hit the power button and not think, then the $630 Samsung Sound+ is a pass. This is a good sound bar, but the Sonos Playbar is a whole lot better.
README
- Powerful 5-channel speaker that handles your talky TV drama well.
- Audio isn't as clear as it could be. In busy scenes of films expect to lose a sense of space.
- At $630 it's cheaper than the Sonos Playbar, another wireless soundbar that can be hooked up to a whole home wireless audio system.
- Sets up with minimal fuss on a Samsung TV, but requires some effort for TVs from other brands.
SPEC DUMP
Dolby Digital 5.1 4K 60Hz Video Pass Through HDCP 2.2 Wi-Fi Bluetooth 4.0 1 x HDMI 1 x Digital Audio 1 x Analog Audio USB 2.0