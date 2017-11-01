Saudi Arabia giving citizenship to a robot is ethically and morally wrong
Saudi Arabia gave citizenship to a robot called Sophia, essentially giving non- human machine more rights in the Kingdom than 50% of its population and the vast number of migrant workers. Sophia, which his manufactured by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, evoked mixed response across the world, as one group responded with fascination and awe, while others criticised the move as self-contradicting and a publicity stunt.
David Hanson, its creator is. David Hanson, an expert in animatronics, made his name at Walt Disney by creating numerous lifelike versions of many beloved Disney characters. Even though his works are impressive feats of engineering, but fundamentally he is in the theater business, and he is exploiting misconceptions about AI and robotics in order to sell the illusion,
. Even though David Hanson claims Sophia has artificial intelligence, visual data processing, and facial recognition, Sophia is nothing more than "a cleverly built puppet designed to exploit our cultural expectations of what a robot looks and sounds like. It can hold a stilted conversation, yes, but it's one-liners seem to be pre-written responses to keywords," wrote Vincent.
Hanson claims their quest through robots like Sophia is to build full human experience in robots and make Robots that can really understand us and care about us. But unfortunately, Sophia is a puppet that can imitate human gestures and facial expressions, and can answer certain questions and to make simple conversations on the predefined topic- something far from artificial general intelligence or a proper humanoid. Hanson's biggest accomplishment is in creating a realistic prosthetic head of Sophia, modeled on famous actor Audrey Hepburn.
Ben Goertzel, CEO of Singularity NET, the company behind Sophia's brain pointed out that Sophia will soon have arms and legs that move, and it'll be able to walk. However, Sophia getting mobility or stating, "I want to live and work with humans, so I need to express emotions to understand humans and build trust with people," in its public appearance doesn't answer the ethical and moral questions raised as a result of Saudi Kingdom's actions.
Especially, considering that Saudi Arabia didn't even take a single refugee during the Syrian refugee crisis, putting the burden on western democracies. In short, this is nothing more than a PR exercise to promote the Future Investment Initiative summit that was held in Riyadh from October 24 to 26.
TIt was promoted by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, in order to pioneer new global investment event that will connect the world's most powerful investors, business leaders, thought leaders and public officials with the path-breaking innovations that are defining the future. One of the core strategies of crown prince Muhammad bin Salman is transform the oil-based economy, which is in dire crisis, to more forward-thinking one. Granting Sophia citizenship, in spite of severe human rights violation make the orthodox Sunni theocratic regime in Saudi Arabia neither futuristic nor a forward-thinking one. Importantly, this kind of action is damaging to both to public perception and understanding of technology.
(Image Credit: Flickr/ ITU Pictures )
