Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a Prolific Tech Investor, Arrested on Corruption Charges
Saudi Arabian Prince
The crackdown was reportedly ordered on behalf of Crown Prince
Prince Alwaleed's estimated $32 billion fortune includes a 95 percent stake in investment firm Kingdom Holdings, which per TechCrunch includes a $350 million investment in Twitter, 2.5 percent of Chinese retailer JD.com, and just shy of $150 million in Lyft. It's possible that the anti-corruption commission, which has the power to investigate, arrest, travel ban, or freeze the assets of anyone, could seize his assets-and as the Times noted, since Saudi Arabia is an absolute monarchy where the distinction between public and royal funds is "murky at best," the commission has wide latitude to determine what is and is not corruption.
TrendMacro chief investment officer Donald Luskin told USA Today the potential impact on markets is less that anyone put in control of Prince Alwaleed's assets would initiate a sell-off than that ongoing power struggles could destabilize the country.
"The risk for global markets is that the Saudi royal family destroys itself in a fratricidal game of thrones, opening the door to a new radical regime that would be hostile to U.S. interests or play games with oil supplies,"Luskin said.
Prince Alwaleed is considered a moderate by Saudi Arabian ruling family standards, which are very limited ones given its history of
brutal human rights violations
,
military ruthlessness
, and
labor abuses
. He's known for trying to making big splashes in the press by publicly raising his concerns over
