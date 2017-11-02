Scientists Describe a New Orangutan Species and It's Already in Danger
All of the
The international team identified Pongo tapanuliensis based on skull shape and genetic data from an isolated population of 800 orangutans in the Sumatran Batang Toru ecosystem . This number was almost certainly much larger in the past. The scientists had few samples for their research, but the robust analysis convinced them of the differences in this tiny group.
Advertisement
"We realized that these guys were special," study author Michael Krutzen from the University of Zurich told Gizmodo.
Hints to a new orangutan species began popping up in genetic data a few years ago, explained Krutzen. P. tapanuliensis has genetic markers in its mitochondrial DNA, a special set of DNA passed only from mothers to children, that looked more similar to the Bornean orangutans' than the nearby Sumatran ones. The team also acquired a P. tapanuliensis skull, whose shape seemed to differ substantially from the skulls of the other species.
Advertisement
A genetic analysis revealed that the
Erin Vogel, an
But the study has its limitations. The scientists identified
P. tapanuliensis
based on only one physical specimen and two individual genomes, according to
the paper
published today in
Current
Others didn't find the scant number of specimens a problem for identifying the species. "I used to work in a museum and sometimes you have very limited material available," especially in the case of fossils, said anthropology professor Vincent Nijman from Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom, who also wasn't involved in the study.
Advertisement
If the greater scientific community accepts P. tapanuliensis as a new species, then it would be an incredibly rare group-800 people would only be enough to fit into a party at a large ballroom or warehouse. That means there's conservation work to do. Nijman thought this work was the responsibility of Indonesian government, and pointed out that the population is almost certainly in decline.
Krutzen agreed that there was impending conservation work. "There's much pressure on this habitat," he said. "There's mining, a hydroelectric dam [ proposal ] that would encroach on the habitat of these animals. People hunt orangutans in that area. It wasn't our motivation, but now we hope this research will trigger more awareness of this unique isolated population."
[ Current Biology ]