Scientists Engineered Bacteria to Make Picture of Super Mario

Bacteria have had some pretty great PR, recently. Thanks to lots of new research about their importance to our bodies, they're not really seen as soulless microscopic murderers anymore. They're colorful, misunderstood beings living together outside the spotlight, freeloading in our guts in exchange for favors. In other words, they're artists.

Now they are, at least. A team of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has been engineering E. coli bacteria to respond to red, blue, and green light. This means they can make color pictures just by shining light onto the bacteria.

That's, uh, bacteria (Image: Felix Moser)