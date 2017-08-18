Scientists Think They've Solved an Important Mystery About Brown Dwarfs
Are they stars? Are they lost
An international team of researchers sifted through telescope data to try and understand the mysterious behavior of brown dwarves' light emissions. After watching a large sample of cold brown dwarves for a year and a half equaling around a thousand rotations, they came to what might be a surprising conclusion: The best-fit model for their data turned out something that looked a whole lot like planet
"Our results suggest that large-separation gas giant exoplanet candidates [such as HR 8799bcde and HD 131399Ab],"
well-known exoplanets
really far away from their parent star, "which have near-identical temperatures to the brown dwarfs studies here, may also show banded circulation," the scientists write in
the paper
published yesterday in the journal
One of the
After collecting data from the Spitzer Space Telescope, specifically from the extended missions after it was meant to be decommissioned, the researchers came up with some best-fit models. Those include some features you're probably already familiar with, including bands of varying brightness and round, bright spots. In fact, the scientists think that brown dwarves might look a lot like Neptune.
In other words, maybe the best way to explain these dim, star-like things is with the
"I'm amazed. The data they have is very straightforward, like the brightness measurements over time and watching them change at different wavelengths," Emily Rice, professor of
Rice was especially excited about the fact that the data came from extended space missions. "When the space mission launches but you don't know when it's going to end, you never know how much data can come out of it," she said.
There are plenty of other implications for brown dwarves' atmospheres looking like those of planets. Stars form from clouds of dust, while planets form from disks of dust orbiting stars, said Rice. Brown dwarves show that something that formed the first way can end up looking a whole lot like the second way (though the elemental composition is different). That also means that studying brown dwarves can likely help explain many of the specifics of exoplanets, which are generally more difficult to study given the blinding light of the parent star so close by.
"I would say that brown dwarves are super exciting. Exoplanets get all the hype recently, but we can't really make these observations with exoplanets," said Rice. "We were hoping the science would be true but it doesn't have to be. It's turning out to be true in more interesting ways than we thought. That's super cool."
