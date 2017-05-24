Sean Hannity Tweets Out Ludicrous Seth Rich Conspiracy From Kim Dotcom

Image: Kim.com

Sean Hannity has hit a new low, but grasping the depths the Fox host is willing to go will take some explaining.

On July 10 of last year a DNC staffer named Seth Rich was shot and killed near his home in Washington, DC, in an as-yet unsolved incident that police speculate was a botched robbery. During the presidential campaign, online conspiracists pushed the false claim Rich was the source of the DNC hacks which were being periodically released by Julian Assange's Wikileaks.



Once it was revealed Russia was behind the DNC hack, the Rich conspiracy largely died down online-until last week. On May 16, those same online communities were flooded with posts resurfacing the conspiracy. Twenty of the top 26 posts on r/the_donald, Trump supporters' de facto base of power on Reddit , pertained to Rich, with figures such as Scott Adams, Gavin McInnes, and yes, Sean Hannity , lending credence to the baseless assertion that Rich, and his slaying, were in any way related to the DNC leaks.

That this deluge of samethought occurred shortly after a memo from James Comey regarding the president's attempts to influence an ongoing FBI investigation came to light seemed to be no accident.

Fox News, seeing an opportunity, has since jumped on the Rich conspiracy bandwagon, devoting programming time to the hogwash and using its influence to bolster the theory. This, even though Rich's parents have all but begged Hannity to stop using their son's death as a political talking point, asking for an apology and a retraction . Just today, Rich's brother wrote a letter to Hannity's producer stating:

Think about how you would feel losing a son or brother. And while dealing with this, you had baseless accusations of your lost family member being part of a vast conspiracy.

After all that, about three hours ago, Hannity upped the ante of his Seth Rich trutherism by tweeting out a link to noted shitheel Kim Dotcom 's spurious claim to having known Rich since back in 2014 , as a then-nameless source going by the alias "Panda." Give me a fucking break.

Dotcom, the egg-faced Megaupload founder-cum- musician claims to have "communicated with Panda on a number of topics including corruption and the influence of corporate money in politics," and that he'll provide a full statement to the authorities. This is almost undoubtedly horseshit. But Hannity, having done nothing to verify the claim, went ahead and helped amplify the LARPing of a known troll anyway.



To some extent Hannity is just being Hannity, and the onus lies on his handlers at Fox-in the name of ethical newsgathering, or just empathy-to pull the plug. Clearly the corporation knows there's no basis for these assertions, as their politics post "Slain DNC staffer had contact with WikiLeaks, investigator says" (archived here ) was retracted in full about an hour ago, with a note stating that the piece was "not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting." One assumes the same level of scrutiny has also not been afforded to Hannity's coverage.

Presently, Hannity's tweet (and his self-retweet) remain available and has accrued over 2,500 retweets.

We reached out to multiple sources at Fox News asking for comment, and we'll update if we hear back.