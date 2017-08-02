Selena Gomez is eating weird shit in her latest video “Fetish”
Aug 2, 2017
In what is probably her weirdest video till date, Gomez has dropped her full blown crazy over audiences in the song, " Fetish" , which includes chewing her lipstick, eating soap, all while writhing in dirt on the kitchen floor. Directed by Gomez's best friend and contemporary,
Petra Collins, the video gives an all new definition to the term
kink.
Released last week, the music video had left most us confused as fuck about the actual intent of the imagery. But Gomez's Q&A with Collins, for the Dazed magazine, describes the real meaning at length. " Fetish explores the hidden parts of being a women", says Collins, who wanted to demonstrate the " strange realities of bad summer days, and private breakdowns", in the visuals. Her superstar and mainframe of the video, was totally on board with the idea. Gomez confessed, having " a lot of insecurities, and doing weird shit all the time."
And she has made it amply clear on her choice of Collins, to create the video - " If a guy shot ' Fetish,' I bet it would look way more sexual. That's what I love about how [ she] captured my breakdown moments—it's shown to the viewer as creepy and I honestly think that there are some guys out there who would make those moments more sexy than it was or should be." We agree, and are thankful the video doesn't have BDSM being shoved down our throats.
Collins describes how she wanted to show the " very dirty, gross and weird love you [ one] can have towards someone." And Gomez does that, right inside her yellow coloured, ironically cute kitchen setting, staring weirdly at the soap she eventually chews over. The kitchen sink incidentally happens to be Gomez's favourite scene from the video. She turns on her freak even more in the walk in freezer, even as rapper Gucci Mane eggs on the music.
In the same interview Collins talks about how her first time listening to the song, she imagined a horror like background to go with the music. " Literally we were lying on a teddy bear watching Chucky. At that point, it was clear we are on the same wavelength. It's still so crazy to me how, when I first heard ' Fetish,' I pictured it to the backdrop of horror. It's one of my favourite genres to make a female look strong."
Selena Gomez manages to stay ahead of all our combined fashion goals with her nude, slightly glossy lip colour, accessorising her
(
dirt adorned) yellow, maxi. She adds a tad bit of bling with the golden earrings, and pretty much let's her makeup less face do most of the talking, throughout the video. And we fall in love with her, once more.
