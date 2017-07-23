Skip Astronaut Training and Explore the ISS Right Now in Google Street View
Sometime between your marine biologist and professional ninja phases, you probably dreamed of being an astronaut as a kid. But have you seen all the work that goes into actually becoming one? Save yourself years of G-force training and wearing onesies and just
shortcut your way onto the International Space Station,
which became available for tour through
During a six-month tour of duty as a flight engineer on the
Over the 16 years, humans have been inhabiting the space station, various space agencies have built up an impressive camera collection floating 250 miles above the earth. So Pesquet instead used those DSLRs and other equipment already on the station to document the 15 different modules that make up the station. Those images were beamed down to the Google Maps team who stitched them all together to create this virtual tour you can take without the disorienting effects of zero gravity.
