Smartron’s IoT-powered ecosystem has finally arrived

Smartron SRT phone review: The master's phone with some chinks in the armour

The IoT ecosystem is aimed at personal, home, health and infrastructure sectors. To service these sectors, Smartron announced four ecosystems - tronX Personal, tronX Health, tronX Home and tronX Infra.The tronX Personal IoT ecosystem offers personalised and localised entertainment, travel, shopping, financial, health, communication and collaboration experiences across devices and contexts.tronX Health on the other hand monitors and manages medical history, insurance data and offers intuitive and preventive solutions from a host of partners who are already on board the ecosystem.tronX Home is the company's smart home offering that goes beyond connective devices in the house. The ecosystem takes care of locking mechanisms, security updates, home appliances, services like water, electricity and payment modules for these services, all available through a voice activated assistant.tronX Infra is the company's B2B offering that provides an AI assisted system that covers a range of monitoring and management services like BMS, security, lighting, retail, warehouses, cold storage, trucking, logistics and more. The service is under pilot testing with a number of corporate establishments and Smartron claims the service help to increase productivity and security and grow both revenue and profits.Now this is only the ecosystem that Smartron has launched. The company is also aiming to release its own devices and products and also looking at working with partners and companies to bring in a bigger set of devices. Hence, Smartron has opened up its backend API to other startups to encourage development of niche solutions that can be integrated to the tronX ecosystem.