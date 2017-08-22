Stare All You Want at These Incredible Eclipse Images

Photo: AP

If you're reading this post, congratulations on following basic instructions and not burning out your retinas while watching today's eclipse. For a few hours, folks across America could put aside the myriad horrors of this year and stare at the hot ball of gas literally keeping us all alive. It was actually quite pleasant!



Now that it's all over, you can gaze longingly into some images of the eclipse. While it doesn't beat seeing the eclipse in real life, if you happened to be locked in a dungeon during totality, this is probably your best option.

The Sun and Moon might not have totally stolen the show, though. Honestly, the real winners of the today's eclipse? These Good Boys and Girls: