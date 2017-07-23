Stephen Colbert Visits President Trump's (Alleged) Pee Tape Hotel Room
By now you've probably heard about the alleged Trump
Colbert is the first American TV personality to film the room since Trump allegedly made it rain in 2013. And without spoiling too much, I'll just say that the bed is the least interesting thing about the whole segment. Not only does Colbert give viewers a glimpse at the perspective from sitting in the bed (you're looking right at the Kremlin) he pulls a stunt that seems to get him in legitimate trouble with hotel security.
Advertisement
Again, I won't spoil to much, but let's just say the idea that there's hidden surveillance going on in that room is more or less confirmed. That doesn't mean the pee tape is real, but given just how bizarre everything in Trump's orbit has been this year, it's getting harder and harder to call the idea absurd.
[ YouTube ]