Tell Me This New Planetary Object Isn't A Doughnut
Technically, these objects are called "synestia"-an amalgam of "syn-," "together" and "Hestia," the Greek goddess of architecture. In a new paper published in the Journal of Geophysical Research , planetary scientists Simon Lock at Harvard University and Sarah Stewart at UC Davis posit that Earth may have been a synestia in its youth. These doughnut-shaped objects might even explain the formation of other terrestrial planets like Mars, Venus, and many more outside our solar system.
"By analyzing calculations of giant impacts and models of planet formation, we show that typical rocky planets are substantially vaporized multiple times during accretion," the researchers wrote . In other words, if an object was very big, very hot, and hit another object at a very high angular momentum , it could result in a synestia. Earth was probably a synestia for only a couple hundred years before it cooled down, contracted, and became sphere-like, which is possibly why we don't currently live on a vaporized-rock-doughnut-planet.
Woulda been cool, though.
"We show that rocky planets are vaporized multiple times during their formation and are likely to form synestias," the researchers wrote. "The different structures of hot, rotating planets change our understanding of multiple aspects of planet formation, including the origin of our Moon."
Here's to hoping someone out there finds a doughnut planet in a starry neighborhood of desserts.