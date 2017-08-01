Terrifying Ocean Predator Changes Our View of the Worst Mass Extinction in History
252 million years ago, the Earth was in a really bad place. At the boundary of the Permian and Triassic periods, our biosphere experienced its most dramatic
Meet
Birgeria americana
, a new species of large, predatory fish described for the first time in
a recent paper in the
Journal of Paleontology
by a team of Swiss and U.S. paleontologists. The researchers discovered a partial fossil skull of the animal in northeastern Nevada-an area that, 250 million years ago, sat under an equatorial sea. Based on the size of this skull, it's estimated that
Birgeria americana
was human-sized. The primitive fish had gaping jaws lined with three rows of sharp, inch-long teeth, and as if that weren't enough, it had yet more teeth studding the center of its hungry mouth. While other species of
Birgeria
were previously known to
But
Birgeria americana
's top predator status isn't what makes its discovery so unexpected-it's
when
this barracuda-like animal lived. The fossil dates to only one million years after the Great Dying, suggesting that despite the unmatched ecological chaos of the
Advertisement
Advertisement
This toothy, piscean predator's discovery builds on an emerging picture of the recovery from life's nastiest die-off, one that suggests a dogged persistence of life in the wake of cataclysm. Fossils from the early Triassic aftermath are rare, but mounting evidence from what does exist fits well alongside
Birgeria americana
. Bountiful ocean ecosystems, which predators like
Birgeria
would have depended on,
existed nearby in southeastern Idaho
. Land reptiles
rebounded almost immediately
in South Africa. Of course, the picture these few fossil relics paint is incomplete-more studies are needed to determine if life made a fast recovery everywhere, or if the places where scientists have found vibrant post-Permian ecosystems are the exception.
Still, this changing perspective on how abruptly life can get up and dust itself off may bring some relief to those worried that the
ongoing, humanity-driven extinction event
might permanently disrupt life itself. But, it's not just that
"life, uh, finds a way"
, the
survivors
find a way, and they make a new world alien to the one that came before. The question that should probably haunt humanity isn't whether or not there will be survivors on the other side of the next mass extinction, but just how many species will get left behind.
Jake Buehler is a Seattle area science writer with an adoration for the Tree of Life's weird, wild, and unsung-follow him on Twitter or at his blog .