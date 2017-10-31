Tesla Will Open an Electric Vehicle Plant in Shanghai's Free Trade Zone
Automaker and alternative energy giant
According to the
WSJ
report, many details of the deal remain to be negotiated. But the move primes Tesla for a future slice of
Last year, Chinese authorities
ordered accelerated mass production
of
Tesla will likely not avoid a 25 percent import tariff on its Chinese-made cars, but Bill Russo of Shanghai consulting firm Automobility told the paper it would still benefit by giving "Tesla a base from which to export to the region, while offering proximity to the Chinese supply chain, thereby lowering production costs and the sale price of Tesla cars sold there."
The deal could also create some political problems for Tesla in the US, where the current presidential administration has regularly voiced its opposition to offshoring
While the Chinese electric vehicle boom is in general a positive move for the environment, there's numerous reasons to be wary. The Chinese battery recycling industry is poorly developed and may not be capable of handling the loads of waste generated by the cars in the short term, while the country's heavy reliance on dirty, coal-fired power plants means electric vehicles may end up worsening its industrial regions' smog problem in the period before a transition to cleaner power sources is complete.