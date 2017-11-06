That Viral Photo of President Trump Dumping Fish Food Is Very Misleading
Did you see that photo from yesterday of
Yes, Americans rightly have plenty of preconceived notions about President Trump's ridiculous behavior. But the story that was attached to this photo, and instantly went viral on Twitter, isn't accurate. In reality, Abe was first to pour his fish food into the pond. President Trump was simply following his lead.
The two were carrying on a tradition at the koi pond, and critics of Trump were quick to point out that you shouldn't feed koi too much food.
So where did this inaccurate narrative for an admittedly stupid and in consequential story come from? The first White House pool reports. But as you can see from the video , Trump was merely doing what his host had done.
Conservative commentators have pointed to this incident as a case of "
