The 1070Ti lives! Nvidia officially unveil the new and improved GTX 1070

After a long stint of rumours,has now confirmed the existence of theGTX 1070Ti. Like Ti models before it, the 1070Ti is an improved version of theand a cut-down version of the GTXwith GDDR5 memory in place of the GDDR5X that the 1080 has. It's based on the Maxwell architecture and comes with the same amount of memory that the 1080 has, 8GB. It has 2432 Cuda cores, significantly higher than the 1070 and only slightly lesser than the 2560 that the 1080 ships with.It also ships with the same 1607 MHz base clock that the 1080 has which can boost up to a maximum of 1683 MHz in comparison to the 1733 MHz boost of the 1080. It also has a computational capacity of 7.8 TFLOPS. It comes with a TDP 180W, which is again nice. There also going to be third-party cards made by board partners like ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac.According to Nvidia "Featuring our award-winning Pascal GPU architecture, the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is packed with 2,432 cores and 8 GB of memory running at 8Gbps for a total bandwidth of 256 GB/s. It delivers double the performance of the legendary GeForce GTX 970, the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is designed to be an overclocking monster with plenty of headroom for gamers to crank up the clock speeds. And our partners have built cards with thermals and power supplies that allow gamers to push performance way past stock specifications."The card will be available starting November 2and will be up for sale at a suggested retail price of Rs. 39,000. At that price point, it's looking to give the AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 a run for its money.