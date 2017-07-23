'The Biggest Marketplace on the Dark Web' Gets Busted by Authorities
On July 4th,
It's common for dark net markets to suddenly
shut down and make off
with a boatload of bitcoins. But according to the
Wall Street Journal
, AlphaBay's demise came after a coordinated effort by law enforcement from US,
Advertisement
Citing "people familiar with the matter," the
Journal
claims that the site was shuttered and one of its operators,
Camille Habel, a sergeant with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's high-technology crime unit, confirmed to the Journal that the unit executed a search warrant in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec on the same day that Cazes was arrested in Thailand.
We don't have any further details about possible co-conspirators.
Advertisement
AlphaBay emerged in 2014, following the death of Silk Road. Andrei Barysevich, a director at Recorded Future Inc., and specialist in
While Silk Road made its name selling drugs, AlphaBay was prolific in its black market products. In the first six months of 2017, it reportedly sold $5 million worth of stolen credit card numbers alone. If a dark net market's operators decide to take off with the bitcoins that are being held in escrow, users have no recourse.
Emily Wilson, an analyst at dark web monitoring firm Terbium Labs tells Gizmodo:
Advertisement
Advertisement
I've been saying all along that I don't think this makes sense as an exit scam. The operation at Alphabay was well run and sophisticated ...
I'm very curious to see over the coming days and weeks how users react to the news. The drug community is naturally a little bit more skittish than the
fraudcommunity, and I think we will see them more openly discuss their intentions for next steps. The question now remains whether or not the vendors who were trading in non-drug related goods move on to the remaining major markets or if we begin to see a major fraud-related (not just carding-related) market take shape.
When Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht was arrested, the