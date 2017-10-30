The California Wildfires Burned Down Irreplaceable Documents on Silicon Valley History
2017 has been a brutal year in northern California, where a
series of wildfires
have burned through hundreds of thousands of acres of land and left dozens dead or missing. The deadly Tubbs fire in northern California, which is estimated to have burned
roughly 5,300 buildings
across 36,807 acres and killed at least 22 people, also took out irreplaceable documents which traced the rise of massive PC manufacturer Hewlett-Packard (now
two separate companies
) and the early years of
According to the
Press Democrat
, the wildfire blazed a trail through the Fountaingrove headquarters of Keysight Technologies, a spinoff of
"This could easily have been prevented, and it's a huge loss," Lewis said, adding the documents should have been stored at a public institution. She said when she had put together the collection in 1988, "I realized, 'Oh my god, this is the
Jeff Weber, a spokesman for Keysight Technologies, told the paper that they had taken "appropriate and responsible steps to protect the company archives," but said the "most destructive firestorm in state history" defeated attempts to protect the collection. He added that a large portion of the archives were still in HP's hands.
Hewlett and Packard founded the eponymous company in 1939 in a Palo Alto garage that the company now refers to as the " birthplace of Silicon Valley ." According to the Press Democrat , the Fountaingrove facility in Sonoma County was established in 1975 and "consistently focused on testing and measurement equipment," which helped lay the groundwork for the company's later development of more advanced devices like personal computers.
While the devastating wildfires which ripped through northern California in 2017 have mostly been contained , reports CBS News, the recovery effort will likely take years. The threat posed to the region by wildfires is growing , and scientists say the blazes have been exacerbated by climate change-related patterns of increased drought followed by periods of heavy rainfall, which creates large amounts of fuel.
[ Press-Democrat / Quartz ]