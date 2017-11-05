The Dreaded T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Is Officially Dead
The planned merger between T-Mobile and
T-Mobile CEO John Legere wrote that he believed the merger would have been beneficial, though somewhat cuttingly added "a deal with anyone will have to result in superior long-term value for T-Mobile's shareholders compared to our outstanding stand-alone performance and track record." Sprint CEO and SoftBank board member Marcelo Claure added that he agreed on the merits of the proposed deal, but "We have agreed that it is best to move forward on our own."
For months, reports circulated that T-Mobile and Sprint were
finally nearing a deal
to merge operations, something which had been explored in the past but shut down amid fears regulators would reject the deal. Currently, T-Mobile (which is owned by Deutsche Telekom) and Sprint (owned by SoftBank) form the two underdog players in a
While regulators tend to be more permissive of so-called "vertical"
In this case, the proposed horizontal merger would likely have
reduced choice in the market
from four to three large
But if T-Mobile and Sprint merged to form one company, they'd have less incentive to offer things AT&T and Verizon don't. Instead, they could potentially rely on reduced competition and their combined market share to get away with less savory business practices. T-Mobile has already become enough of a player that it's rolled back some of the perks that it used to lure customers away from the larger carriers.
As
Engadget noted
, however, with a new presidential administration eager to
slash regulatory oversight
and brag about its
friendly relationship
with SoftBank, as well as a FCC willing to
bend over backwards
to please
Telecoms will likely try to continue to consolidate, but for now it seems there's a reprieve in the march towards monopoly.
