The Indian Centre of Immersive Media is an institution dedicated to the digital and technology subculture in the country

It is well noted that the future of media, computing, health-care, education, tourism, technology, and a multitude of other disciplines and areas are increasingly going to be shaped by developments in the fields of augmented / virtual reality.



Harboured at ISDI (The Indian School for Design and Innovation) based out of the heart of India's creative economy in Mumbai 's Lower Parel District, The ICIM (Indian Centre of Immersive Media) is an institution that has dedicated itself to establish and advance an Indian identity in the face of a globalized, technology centric media discourse, and will be focused on generating excellence in the fields of augmented reality, virtual reality, immersive sound and related emerging media initiatives.



The work done at ICIM will be aimed at Indian media futures and experimental projects. With India gearing up for the national "Design in India" initiative, the launch of ICIM and this year's edition of EyeMyth Festival are well poised to help forge a distinct design identity in India. Design and innovation led creative entrepreneurship (DICE) is a force of change for economic and social transformation. A laser like focus on design, creation and innovation will help India create a technically and creatively skilled knowledge workforce, which will be well positioned to respond to domestic and international demands while simultaneously shaping the evolving global landscape with a strong local-footprint ecosystem. Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)market in India is projected to register a CAGR of 55.3% during 2016 - 2021 and increasing application segments have further boosted the demand for VR headsets in the country.



Radha Kapoor Khanna , Founder, Indian School of Design and Innovation, ISDI, Mumbai said, "Being disruptive and futuristic is an essential part of the DICE DNA. There are many technologies that will shape the world of tomorrow - the Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Immersive Technologies including Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR). These technologies are changing the fabric of our existence as we know it today and it becomes crucial for us to embrace this change at the outset. It is with this perspective that we are launching the Indian Centre for Immersive Media (ICIM) as part of the DICE ecosystem."



"We believe that immersive media is a platform shift, that will bring forth many innovations we can't yet predict. Just like flat panel screens were not just products, but enablers of an entirely new age in computing - augmented and virtual reality will create a novel way for innovators to push outwards and expand the realm of human experience. At this critical point of inflection, ICIM - which is a product of the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of ISDI - will serve as an enabler that advances both the technical and creative possibilities in this sphere", added Upasana Mukherjee , MD of the Innovation Platform @ DICE & Head, ICIM.

