The iPhone X has the best display among all, says DisplayMate
While Apple's displays have always been deemed superior, it was
The OLED panel of the iPhone X, incidentally, is made by Samsung, which should mean that Samsung doesn't use its best display in its own phones. That isn't particularly true. Even though Samsung has made the display, Apple has tuned it to death. DisplayMate notes that while its standard to provide support for one or more colour gamut, Apple's automatic colour management is what should take the credit. It automatically switches to the proper colour gamut for any content on the screen so that they always appear accurate with neither oversaturated or undersaturated colours.
Speaking of colour gamuts, the iPhone X display supports both sRGB as well as DCI-P3 gamuts that enables mobile HDR providing expanded colours, contrasts, brightness in video.
The iPhone X's brightness is also the highest DisplayMate has measured. "The iPhone X has a record high Full Screen Brightness for OLED Smartphones of 634 nits, which improves screen visibility in high Ambient Light," it notes. The Galaxy Note 8, in comparison can only go up to 423 nits of manual brightness and 560 nits in auto brightness.
Moreover, the iPhone X display uses diamond shaped sub pixels which results in better anti-aliasing. Basically, it makes videos and images look smoother and increases clarity.
On the other extreme, the brightness of the iPhone X's display can go way down to 2 nits without compromising on colour accuracy. This is in spite of OLED displays tending to shift colours at low brightness levels.
In conclusion, DisplayMate says the iPhone X is "the most innovative and high performance Smartphone display that we have ever tested."
Check out the entire article here.