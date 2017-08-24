The JioPhone: Mukesh Ambani's trump card to dominate 'the next billion'

"Data is the new oil. It's valuable, but if unrefined it cannot really be used. It has to be changed into gas, plastic, chemicals, etc to create a valuable entity that drives profitable activity; so must data be broken down, analyzed for it to have value", said British Mathematician Clive Humby in 2006.



But, one may wonder where is this new 'oil reserve', located? The answer is, amongst the billions of disconnected and illiterate people of the developing world- collectively called 'the next billion', with India at the center.



What we have been witnessing in the last half decade or reminds of a digital version of the 19th century Californian gold rush. Google (Alphabet Inc) testing high altitude balloons with the now shelved Project Loon, while Facebook experimented with solar powered Aquila drones, in order to beam high-speed internet down to the next billions, to get them onto their online platforms.



On the other hand, their 'ground forces' were busy creating apps optimised for the painstakingly slow 2G networks in India, churning out apps such as Facebook Lite, Skype Lite, YouTube Go and Linkedin Lite. In fact, Facebook went a step beyond with the controversial free internet project called Internet.org, which offered free access to Facebook and handful of other services selected by Facebook.



In order to penetrate the next billion market, the hindrances these Silicon Valley tech giants have to overcome are many. They are entirely different from what they had experienced with 'the first billion' or the western societies.



In a market, such as India, challenges go beyond the simple lack of internet connectivity or slow network speeds. A significant portion of these potential users are barely literate or illiterate. Getting them on Gmail, Facebook, and even LinkedIn sounds too ambitious.



As the global technology elites kept surveying the market and appointing specialists, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio had it all figured out. During his days with Reliance Mobile, now a part of his younger brother's portfolio, Mukesh Ambani identified what is crucial to the Indian market as they offered phones for Rs.500, 15 years ago -price sensitivity.



In June 2010, when Reliance Industries bought a 96% share in an unlisted Infotel Broadband Services for Rs.4,800 cr, it was just a news piece for the business section. What many of the public didn't realize was that Infotel Broadband Services had won broadband spectrum in all 22 circles in the 4G auction that took place earlier that year. It marked Mukesh Ambani's re-entry to telecom sector in less than a month after he and his younger brother Anil reached a truce by ending all the non-compete agreements formed under the family settlement of 2005 for the division of Reliance empire.



By February 2017, just 6 months after the commercial launch, Reliance Jio reached over 100 million users, a staggering milestone accomplished by literally providing free voice and data service. People queued up to take Jio connections with their Aadhar cards in hand. Today, after another 6 months, Jio is at it again by launching the JioPhone - a 4G feature phone for a mere 3-year deposit of Rs 1500.



Although Reliance Jio's fast rise can be attributed to gross complacency existed amongst the Indian mobile service providers, the bigger picture is much more interesting. Jio is on a path to be India's WeChat, in fact much bigger than WeChat in the coming years.



WeChat, known outside China as a just another messaging app, is a way of life for over 900 million Chinese smartphone users. It is estimated that almost 40% of them spend more than 4 hours every day in the app, which is a scale of user engagement Facebook can only dream of. They use WeChat not for just chatting, but to get a host of day to day activities done from getting news, buying things, hauling cab, paying bills, to ordering food.



The newly announced Jio 4G feature phone is targeting 500 million feature phones users in India who has no access to the internet, and they are just giving away the phone for free to end this 'digital exclusion'.



If WeChat's 4-hour engagement rate is startling, imagine what Jio can accomplish with its own hardware and a fleet of home made Jio services at the center. of the hardware.



At the core of this new digital revolution is the JioPhone's locked-down operating system and Jio Assistant, a voice assistant, that will act as the gateway for the new internet users in 22 languages.



"The next billion" is more dependent on voice, images, and videos when it comes to the internet over typing messages, emails, and even internet search, as result of poor literacy rate. According to App Annie, the growth of Gmail in India fell by 15% while YouTube doubled. And for them, Jio Assistant will be the sole input tool.



For the 500 million users targeted with the JioPhone, who has no previous exposure to the internet, Jio will be their only link to the internet. Their go to news app won't be Times Of India or NDTV, but Jio Newspaper and Jio Mags. For payments, they will use Jio Money instead of Paytm, and they will resort to Jio Music, Jio Cinema and Jio TV for their entertainment needs over YouTube or Gaana.



With TV 18 under its arms and deals with Balaji telefilms and host of other organizations, Jio has made itself self-sustained when it comes to providing content. In fact, Reliance Jio has a service that will address every day to day digital need of an average India from e-commerce to health. (Except for messaging)



It may seem JioPhone is nothing more than a threat to the sub Rs 5,000 smartphone makers, but it is just the beginning of Reliance Jio's bigger ambitions, to become the internet itself for a billion people.



