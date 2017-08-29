The Moto G5s is here: Still the budget smartphone king?

Earlier this year, Marques Brownlee, the most popular tech reviewer on YouTube, described the Moto G5 Plus as the king of budget smartphones. But, the last few months witnessed a significant shift in the smartphone market, especially in the sub-Rs. 20,000 - budget category.



On August 29, as a result of present market demands, Lenovo launched Moto G5s and Moto G5s Plus, the updated 'special edition' of the Moto G5. The important question to ask is, is the Moto G5s Plus the new king of budget smartphone?



Let me start with a practical problem any prospective customer will face today- picking a phone from the pool of phones under the Moto G moniker. As of today, there are 8 different Moto G phones in the market - from Moto G4 to Moto G5s Plus, starting from the price of Rs. 9,990 to 15,999. And amongst this, there are 4 different Moto G5 variants that include the latest Moto G5s Plus.



Additionally, a 6-month update cycle, which was non-existent before OnePlus launched One Plus 3T last year, raises a lot of eyebrows and the feeling of remorse amongst many of the existing Moto G5 users.



Unlike One Plus 3T, which came with an updated processor, Moto G5s and Moto G5s Plus retains the same internals. The addition of the dual camera to the Moto G5s Plus is the only significant upgrade, and its dual camera system isn't groundbreaking under Rs.20,000. It's the tried and tested setup seen other phones priced the same.



More than anything, this upgrade marks Lenovo's desperation to stand out in the cluttered budget smartphone market in India which has been currently dominated by Xiaomi with its Redmi Note 4 which incidentally is cheaper than the Moto G5s Plus.



Even with the upgrade things don't look bright for Moto, as a huge price cut has brought Huawei's Honor 8, an excellent phone with a dual camera system that really works, under Rs. 20,000. With Xiaomi teasing what is probably its first budget dual -camera phone in India, re-capturing the market is certainly going to be challenging for Moto G5s and Moto G5s Plus.



From a user perspective, Moto G5S and its Plus variant offers a good looking, no nonsense, easy to use smartphone, running stock Android with some handy Moto additions. But, the budget smartphone market is too saturated and those features may not be enough to crown Moto G5s as the king of the budget smartphone.



