The upcoming Pixel 2 might come with HTC’s new Squeeze feature

You may call the Pixel phones to be Google 's own, but there could be a touch of HTC to the upcoming Pixel 2. According to a recent FCC filing, the Pixel 2 will be made once again by HTC and could sport the HTC U11 's 'squeeze' feature.



The documentation filing by HTC reveals a screenshot of the phone's Settings app which shows the phone running an unreleased version of Android O with the August security patch. The version we can see in the screenshot is Android 8.0.1 while the Developer Preview of Android O is still at Android 8.0.0.



Another screenshot reveals the "Languages, inputs and gestures" setting within which is a new "Active Edge" feature. While it is still unconfirmed, this feature could be the same "Edge Sense" in the HTC U11, which had pressure sensitive edges. Squeezing the edge launches the camera by default while in the case of the Pixel 2, it might launch Google Assistant.



Moreover, the Settings page shows the storage at 50.66 GB with 21 per cent used indicating the Pixel 2 will have 64GB of storage.



Earlier leaks had suggested the Pixel 2 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor and it would look nearly identical to the previous Pixel with thick bottom bezels. However, the bottom bezels will house the speaker grills for dual front-facing audio which could mean that the 3.5mm headphone jack might face the axe.

