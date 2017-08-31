There's a Good Reason This Weird, Old Cassette Format Didn't Work Out
Before optical and then digital storage, magnetic tape was the standard. In the rush to develop dominant formats, we know Betamax lost out of VHS due to price (and because VHS captured the burgeoning porn market). But why did Phillips's compact
As
YouTuber Techmoan demonstrates
, Sanyo's
While many of you reading this might remember buying albums (or, holy shit, cassingles) on Phillips' format, no music was ever released commercially for the Micro-Pack. Early on, these consumer magnetic tape formats were, as
Advertisement
The Micro-Pack suffered badly from what are called "wow" and "flutter," essentially those warbles in pitch when a sound plays back at inconsistent speeds. This was due mainly to that rubberized wheel, which wasn't very good at moving the tape forward at a steady rate, and forever dooming Sanyo's otherwise neat-looking contraption to the dustbin of recording history.