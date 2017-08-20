Thieves Steal ATM With Forklift in Daring Arkansas Heist

GIF

It's a lot harder to "take the money and run" when the cash you want is trapped inside an ATM . But some daring thieves in Arkansas recently used a forklift in their effort to do just that.

The thieves crashed an enormous CAT forklift into the drive-thru portion of a bank on Wednesday, August 16th, and made away with an ATM. And police now believe that these criminals might have some ties to the construction industry. I wonder what gave them that idea.

The thieves hit the First Service Bank in Conway, Arkansas around 3:30am local time on Wednesday morning. The Conway Police Department posted the video to Facebook , captured from the bank's CCTV cameras, and are asking the public for help in identifying the perpetrators. You can't clearly see any people in the video, so they're asking people to help identify the forklift.

Even if you make off with an ATM, it can be incredibly hard to crack them open. But given the brute force already demonstrated by these criminals, something tells me they're going to try and find a way with something big and menacing.

But a warning for anyone who thinks this might be a good idea for them: More and more ATMs have GPS tracking. So even if you make away with the machine, you might have the police on your tail a lot sooner than you'd like.

If you have any information about the theft, the Conway Police are asking the public to call 501-450-6130.

