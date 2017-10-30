This AI can make your bland phone photos look like it was taken from a DSLR
If I got a penny for every time a smartphone maker claimed its phone can take
DSLR quality photos, I'd be a millionaire. Yet, we all know that's far from the reality. Space for hardware and budget constraints is a deterrent in improving image quality to that level — Smaller sensors, compact lenses all combined keep the quality to matching up to a DSLR. But not if AI can have its say.
Google's Pixel camera is already known to leverage machine learning and
neural networks to improve its image quality to give stunning results. The
Google Photos
app also uses AI to make minor tweaks to photos. But it's still far from reaching up to that quality.
So once hardware hits a roadblock, software will lead. And that's exactly what a band of researchers have managed to accomplish . Using neural networks, they have managed to make photos DSLR-like and while it's not flawless, it can only get better from this point.
The researchers trained a neural network using photos taken of the same scene using a phone camera and a DSLR camera. The network analyses two sets of images from the two cameras to understand how to apply the image quality from one to another.
You can try it out yourself.
You will notice the colours, contrasts and exposure are visibly better in the results. But it's not perfect. There are sometimes loss in details. Sometimes a greenish tint. However, it does visibly make the photo look more vibrant. Bland, lifeless shots from a low end phone looks much, much better.
The neural nets can't add details to the shots though. It can't make your grainy low-light shots look kickass, for instance. But the scientists hope to add more abilities to the neural network. For instance, the neural network is being trained to "correct" shooting conditions. Suppose you took a shot on a rainy day, the AI can make it look it was taken on a bright and sunny day.
The implications of such an AI is massive. For one, it can blur the line between photos taken from a low-end phone and a flagship significantly. However, you will still need high-end sensors and lenses to get a real good picture.
Google's Pixel camera is already known to leverage machine learning and
So once hardware hits a roadblock, software will lead. And that's exactly what a band of researchers have managed to accomplish . Using neural networks, they have managed to make photos DSLR-like and while it's not flawless, it can only get better from this point.
The researchers trained a neural network using photos taken of the same scene using a phone camera and a DSLR camera. The network analyses two sets of images from the two cameras to understand how to apply the image quality from one to another.
You can try it out yourself.
You will notice the colours, contrasts and exposure are visibly better in the results. But it's not perfect. There are sometimes loss in details. Sometimes a greenish tint. However, it does visibly make the photo look more vibrant. Bland, lifeless shots from a low end phone looks much, much better.
The neural nets can't add details to the shots though. It can't make your grainy low-light shots look kickass, for instance. But the scientists hope to add more abilities to the neural network. For instance, the neural network is being trained to "correct" shooting conditions. Suppose you took a shot on a rainy day, the AI can make it look it was taken on a bright and sunny day.
The implications of such an AI is massive. For one, it can blur the line between photos taken from a low-end phone and a flagship significantly. However, you will still need high-end sensors and lenses to get a real good picture.