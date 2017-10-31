This could be the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 with an 18:9 display
There has been much anticipation building towards the upcoming
Redmi Note 5 after the massive success of the Redmi Note 4. Now we are hearing of two Xiaomi smartphones that have passed through China's telecommunications certification authority, TENAA. Both are being rumoured to be the next generation of Redmi Note series that the company is expected to launch soon.
According to TENAA, the devices in question MET7 and MEE7 feature a new minimal bezels display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Looking at the images, the smartphones look similar to the Redmi Note 4 with a camera and fingerprint sensor stacked one below the other.
However, things change a bit when TENAA describes the display size of the smartphones to be 5.99-inch. This is the only bummer in the spec sheet which sets these smartphones aside in the phablet category making us wonder whether Xiaomi has, in fact, decided to go with a big display on the Redmi Note 5 or these aren't the next Redmi Note smartphones.
The 5.99-inch LCD panel has a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels and is curved around the corners, something that we have seen with LG G6. Xiaomi hasn't expanded the display enough to enter into the bezel-less league but this is more than acceptable when it comes to the current trend.
TENAA's listing says that the smartphones come with a 2.0GHz octa-core processor which we think can be the Snapdragon 636 chipset which was recently unveiled by Qualcomm. The smartphones run on Android 7.1.2 Nougat under Xiaomi's MIUI 9.
These smartphones will also have a 12-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper supported by dual tone dual-LED flash.
A battery capacity of 4,000 mAh has also been confirmed for these yet unnamed smartphones.
They will come in three RAM and onboard storage variants of 3GB/16GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. The prices of the three variants have also been revealed as CNY 999, CNY 1,299 and CNY 1,699 respectively.
According to TENAA, the devices in question MET7 and MEE7 feature a new minimal bezels display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Looking at the images, the smartphones look similar to the Redmi Note 4 with a camera and fingerprint sensor stacked one below the other.
However, things change a bit when TENAA describes the display size of the smartphones to be 5.99-inch. This is the only bummer in the spec sheet which sets these smartphones aside in the phablet category making us wonder whether Xiaomi has, in fact, decided to go with a big display on the Redmi Note 5 or these aren't the next Redmi Note smartphones.
The 5.99-inch LCD panel has a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels and is curved around the corners, something that we have seen with LG G6. Xiaomi hasn't expanded the display enough to enter into the bezel-less league but this is more than acceptable when it comes to the current trend.
TENAA's listing says that the smartphones come with a 2.0GHz octa-core processor which we think can be the Snapdragon 636 chipset which was recently unveiled by Qualcomm. The smartphones run on Android 7.1.2 Nougat under Xiaomi's MIUI 9.
These smartphones will also have a 12-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper supported by dual tone dual-LED flash.
A battery capacity of 4,000 mAh has also been confirmed for these yet unnamed smartphones.
They will come in three RAM and onboard storage variants of 3GB/16GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. The prices of the three variants have also been revealed as CNY 999, CNY 1,299 and CNY 1,699 respectively.